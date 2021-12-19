Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,155,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

