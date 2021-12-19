Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.
