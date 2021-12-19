Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $292,000.

