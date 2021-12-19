Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $51.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.