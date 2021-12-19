Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 2,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,104 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 531,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

