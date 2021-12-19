Investors Purchase Large Volume of Athenex Call Options (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,672 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the average volume of 476 call options.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $138,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. Athenex has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

