IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,419.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

