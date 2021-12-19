iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

