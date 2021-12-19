iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Lifted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

