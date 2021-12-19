iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 271.8% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

