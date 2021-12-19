iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.