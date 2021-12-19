iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 542,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,513 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.