iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,606,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.818 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.