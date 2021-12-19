iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

