iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

