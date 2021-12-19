iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 170.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

