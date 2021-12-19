iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

