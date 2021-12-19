iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

