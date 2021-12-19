iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,649.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

