iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,367 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $47,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,338,000 after buying an additional 578,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

