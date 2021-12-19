iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

