Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

