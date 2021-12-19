Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

