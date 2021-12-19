Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 221 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

