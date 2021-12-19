Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $175.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.