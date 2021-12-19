Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.