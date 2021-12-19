Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 1,652 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

