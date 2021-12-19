Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.06. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,249,365 shares trading hands.

JAGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 472,360 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

