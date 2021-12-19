Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,347 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

