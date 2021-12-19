Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

