Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,359.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,297.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

