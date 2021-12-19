Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.95% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

