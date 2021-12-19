Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 26.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

NYSE URI opened at $332.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

