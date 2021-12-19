Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 539,506 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,344,155 shares of company stock worth $96,466,270 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

