Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,600.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4,777.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

