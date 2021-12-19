Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,600.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4,777.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
