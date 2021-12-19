JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 942.3 days.

OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $$28.95 during trading on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JDE Peet’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

