Jeanna Steele Sells 2,238 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72.

On Monday, November 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

