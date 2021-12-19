Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €72.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.86 ($79.61).

ETR:LXS opened at €52.78 ($59.30) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($75.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

