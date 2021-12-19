JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JOANN were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

