JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $250.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.