JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

