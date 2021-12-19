JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Target Price to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

TSE AQN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.16 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

