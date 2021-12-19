JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. AZEK has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

