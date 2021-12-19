JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Cap of $682,078.05

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, JustBet has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $682,078.05 and $1,927.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.40 or 0.08272663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.23 or 0.99976506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.