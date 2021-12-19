Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

