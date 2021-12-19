Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 904.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

