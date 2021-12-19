Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

