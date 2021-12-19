Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

