Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a one year low of C$22.13 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

