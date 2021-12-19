Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $197.20. 2,128,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,441. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average is $171.76.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

