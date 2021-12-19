Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Kforce by 18.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kforce by 167.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kforce by 108.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

